"Kristine" death toll now at 46

The Philippine National Police (PNP) reported at least 46 deaths, 20 missing, and seven injured due to Severe Tropical Storm "Kristine", on Friday.

Most recorded deaths were from Bicol Region at 28, 15 at Calabarzon, and one in Region 1,, Region III, and Region IX.

Naga City Mayor Nelson Legacion, with Social Welfare and Development Secretary Rex Gatchalian disclosed in the Situational Briefing in the Malacanang Palace that 30 percent of Naga were flooded with nine barangays still submerged."70 percent of the population were flooded with 20 thousand families affected" he added.

In an interview over PTV Bagong Pilipinas, PNP spokesperson Brig. Gen. Jean Fajardo said their monitoring and assessment is ongoing "but based on the record of PNP we have logged more than 31 dead, 27 injured and 10 missing. However, it will still be under validation".

However, data from the National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council (NDRRMC) placed confirmed fatalities at 13 individuals, seven missing, and five injured. A total of 569,524 families or 2,656,446 individuals were affected by the typhoon in 3,483 barangays.

Some 319,697 persons were displaced with 239,200 residing inside evacuation centers. The NDRRMC recorded an estimate of P9,745,938.84 damage in agriculture sector. Marie Manalili/DMS