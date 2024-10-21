Visas of foreigners working in POGOs downgraded to tourist: official

Visas of foreigners working in the Philippine Offshore Gaming Operations (POGO) have been downgraded to tourist since October 15 and these are expected to end operations.

Winston Casio, spokesperson of the Presidential Anti-Organized Crime Commission, told dzBB on Sunday that ''since October 15, no POGOs are expected to function.''

''On October 15, their working visas have been downgraded. Starting October 16, they are holding only tourist visas. They will not be allowed to work,'' said Casio. He said there are only 38 legal POGOs left.

President Ferdinand Marcos Jr ordered that POGOs should cease operations due to the reports of crimes taking place there.

Casio said the foreigners working in POGOs conclude their personal affairs, ''they should leave the country because they are no longer needed.'

He said the commission will not agree that POGOs be allowed to operate until December 15.

But he admitted that ''a problem as vast as the illegal POGOs in the Philippines will never be exhausted.''

''Even if investigations by Senate committees take years, there will be many operating,'' he added. DMS