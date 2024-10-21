Endo extends '' sincerest respect'' to Filipino veterans in Leyte Landing 80th anniversary

Japanese Ambassador Endo Kazuya extended his ''sincerest respect'' to each one of Filipino World War II veterans '' whose unwavering dedication and service played a crucial role for the peace, posterity, stability and dignity of this great nation.''

He made the remarks in a speech marking the 80th anniversary of the Leyte Landing of General Douglas McArthur in Palo, Leyte on Sunday.

McArthur led American, Australian and other allies in wading ashore with President Sergio Osmena after the largest naval battle in history as the general fulfilled his ''I Shall Return'' promise in 1942.

The following year, the Philippines was liberated from Japanese rule.

'' We, the Japanese people, carry within our hearts the fervent understanding that the peace and prosperity we treasure today are built upon the magnanimity and benevolence graciously extended to us by the Filipino people,'' said Endo.

''From our past struggles to our present endeavors, countless individuals across various sectors of society in both country worked tirelessly to rebuild trust and foster and environment of mutual respect and understanding,'' the ambassador added.

Today, Endo said, the Philippines and Japan ''stand closer than ever, not as partners but as closest of friends.''

President Ferdinand Marcos Jr., whose speech was read by Defense Secretary Gilbert Teodoro said ''what happened on October 20, 1944 still resonates with us today.''

''That day, a vast armada of ships slowly appeared on the horizon. For Filipinos, after enduring years of harsh occupation, the sight of those ships was the unmistakable sign that the long, dark night of oppression was nearing its end,'' said Marcos.

Australian Ambassador Hae Kyung Yu also acknowledged those who fought so bravely to help liberate the Philippines as she recounted the solidarity of the two countries.

A plaque of service at McArthur Park was unveiled honoring Australian civilians who helped in the liberation of the Philippines. DMS