Seven ''armed lawless elements'' killed in clash vs military in Maguindanao del Norte

Seven "armed lawless elements" were killed while one soldier was wounded in an encounter in the vicinity waters off Maguindanao del Norte on Friday

Major Orlando Ayllon Jr. Western Mindanao Command acting public affairs office chief, said based on the initial report troops encountered the lawless elements led by a certain alias Paradise onboard 12 motor boats at the seawaters of Bongo Island, Parang, Maguindanao del Norte around 1:56 pm.

Ayllon said the combined troops of Marine Battalion Landing Team-2 and 65th Force Reconnaissance Company were conducting maritime security patrol operations when they were fired upon by the lawless group members as they tried to approach them

The wounded soldier was immediately brought to Camp Siongco Station Hospital (CSSH), Barangay Awang, Datu Odin Sinsuat, Maguindanao del Norte.

Ayllon said three bodies of the lawless group members were recovered while our others were lost at sea.

"The bodies of three lawless elements were turned over to the local government officials of Barangay Polloc, Parang, Maguindanao for identification and proper disposition," he said.

Ayllon said troops also recovered an undetermined number of empty shells of 7.62mm and one M60 LMG machine gun with ammunition

He said the lawless group is not related to the abduction of an American national in Zamboanga del Norte last Thursday. Robina Asido/DMS