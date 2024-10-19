Marcos signs law to speed up learning recovery

President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. signed the Academic Recovery and Accessible Learning (ARAL) Act into law during a ceremony at Malacanang Palace on Friday, marking a significant milestone in the government's efforts to address the learning gaps exacerbated by the COVID-19 pandemic.

The law is a priority measure identified by the Legislative-Executive Development Advisory Council (LEDAC), aims to create a national learning intervention program designed to help struggling learners catch up with the required standards for their grade levels.

The program will focus on improving students’ competencies in essential learning areas, including reading and mathematics for Grades 1 to 10, and science for Grades 3 to 10.

Meanwhile, for kindergarten learners, the ARAL program will focus on building foundational skills to strengthen their literacy and numeracy competencies.

To ensure the effectiveness and accessibility of learning, tutorial sessions will be conducted in three flexible delivery modes. Learners can choose from face-to-face tutorials, online tutorials, or in a blended learning approach.

The signing was witnessed by Senate President Francis Escudero, House Speaker Martin Romualdez, Education Secretary Sonny Angara, Senator Sherwin Gatchalian, and Rep. Roman Romulo and other members of the Congress and officials of Department of Education (DepEd).

Angara said the law is a critical intervention at a time when education needs the most support.

"This law demonstrates our collective resolve to uplift the state of education in the Philippines. With ARAL, we can help students regain their momentum and achieve the learning milestones they deserve,” he said.

To be spearheaded by DepEd, the program is a free national learning intervention strategy that will tap teachers and para-teachers, and pre-service teacher or those students enrolled in a teacher degree program offered by teacher education Institutions. DepEd Communications Division