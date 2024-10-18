30 cases of hand, foot and mouth disease reported in Davao City

The City Health Office (CHO) of Davao recorded 30 cases of hand, foot and mouth disease (HFMD) in the past two weeks.

During an I-speak session on Thursday, Tomas Miguel Ababon, CHO officer-in-charge, said the 30 cases were recorded from October 3 to 16.

“These 30 cases are not confined to one classroom. This involves 16 sections. So, it’s 16 classrooms, one classroom has one, and others have two. It is not that much,” he said.

He also mentioned that a school in Davao recently opted to have an online class due to these cases.

Abanon said aside from schools the City Epidemiology Surveillance Unit is also in close coordination with local clinics to monitor these cases.

"The surveillance of an infectious disease is important so that we can control the spread. And for us to know who has a complication or if there are no other effects of the disease, how fast it is, or if it changes its transmission,” he said.

Through its Environmental Sanitation Division and Tropical Disease Division, the City Health Office also set up measures like disinfection and monitoring of parks and playgrounds to prevent the spread of the contagious disease.

Abanon reminds the public to constantly abide by the minimum public health standards to prevent HFMD which can be transmitted through direct contact and through droplets.

He explained that HFMD usually affects children six-years old and below and noted that the disease can also cause problems with the respiratory, cardiovascular, and central nervous systems, including myocarditis and seizures.

"The HFMD usually lasts up to seven days, and if it lasts for more than 10 days, and the fever is still high, there may be complications, and that they should go to the doctor," said Abanon.

"Adults usually don’t present symptoms, even if they have the virus but they are contagious as well,” he added. Robina Asido/DMS