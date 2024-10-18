Philippines to share aviation data with four Southeast Asian countries

The Philippines entered into an agreement with four Southeast Asian countries to share data "sourced from mandatory safety reporting systems, will initially focus on seven key safety categories, including severe turbulence and dangerous goods incidents."

Signing the memorandum of understanding with the Philippines were Indonesia, Singapore, Malaysia and Thailand the 59th Directors General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) conference in Cebu on Wednesday.

“The cross-border nature of aviation demands that we work together... Together, we will ensure safer skies for all,” said Civil Aviation Authority of the Philippines (CAAP) Director General Manuel Antonio Tamayo.

"The Philippines will play an active role in collecting and analyzing this data to identify regional safety trends," said CAAP.

Tamayo said through the agreement, five countries "collectively identify emerging trends and hazards, allowing the continuous development of proactive measures that advance safety goals across the Asia-Pacific."

CAAP said "this collaboration (that was) first proposed at the Asia-Pacific Summit for Aviation Safety in Singapore in 2023, reflects the Philippines’ commitment to ensuring the highest standards of aviation safety in the region."

"This initiative sets the foundation for further cooperation among Southeast Asian countries, with the anticipation that more countries will join in the future, further advancing the collective effort to ensure safer skies for travelers across the region," it added. Robina Asido/DMS