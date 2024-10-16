Chinese militia vessel sideswiped BFAR ship in Pag-asa

A Chinese maritime militia vessel sideswiped a Bureau of Fisheries and Aquatic Resources (BFAR) ship while it was patrolling near Paga-asa Island, according to the BFAR.

In a statement, the BFAR said that BRP Datu Cabaylo and BRP Datu Sanday were conducting a routine maritime patrol in the vicinity of Pagasa (Sandy) Cays, at around five nautical miles from Pag-asa (Thitu) Island in Palawan last Friday, October 11.

It added that a Chinese maritime militia vessel with bow number 00108 deliberately sideswiped the BRP Datu Cabaylo at its starboard bow.

The Chinese Ministry of Foreign Affairs said Tuesday the BFAR vessel sailed within Chinese waters and rammed into a Chinese fishing boat.

“As far as I know, the truth is that Philippine official vessels sailed dangerously in waters under China’s jurisdiction and collided with a Chinese fishing boat conducting regular operation there. The behavior violates China’s sovereignty and gravely threatens the safety of Chinese fishing boats and crew,” Chinese Ministry of Foreign Affairs Spokesperson Mao Ning said in a press briefing in Beijing.

“China urges the Philippine side to earnestly respect China’s territorial sovereignty and maritime rights and interests in the South China Sea and stop taking any action that may complicate the situation,” she added.

Before the incident, BFAR said that the Chinese vessel conducted dangerous maneuvers and attempted to block BRP Datu Cabaylo, causing minor dents in its starboard.

The BFAR said its two vessels “successfully completed” their mission and are safely docked at the Pag-asa Sheltered Port.

Earlier this month, the BFAR said that the China Coast Guard vessel fired water cannons at BRP Datu Cabaylo while it was on a mission with BRP Datu Sanday to provide fuel and food to fishermen at Bajo De Masinloc.

In September, a Chinese helicopter was reported to be shadowing a BFAR plane while it was patrolling over Scarborough Shoal. Jaspearl Tan/DMS