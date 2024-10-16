More countries join 8th Kamandag military exercise

More allied forces have joined this year's 8th Kaagapay ng mga Mandirigma ng Dagat (Kamandag) military exercise which formally opened in Taguig City on Tuesday.

Aside from Japan and South Korea whose forces also joined last year's Kamandag exercise, the 8th annual bilateral drill between the Philippines and United States Marines will also be participated by troops from the United Kingdom and Australia.

"The estimated number of participants includes 1,150 from the Philippines (Philippine Marine Corps, Naval Air Wing, Philippine Navy, Philippine National Police and Philippine Coast Guard), 1,072 from the United States (US Marine Corps), 54 from Japan (Japan Ground Self Defense Force), 58 from Korea (Republic of Korea Marine Corps), eight from the United Kingdom (British Armed Forces), and 5 from Australia (Australian Defense Force)," Capt. Mary-Ann Domacena, Marine Corps public affairs office director, said.

It can be noted that last year, the British Armed Forces only joined the Kamandag exercise as observers while this year's observers includes the French Armed Forces, Royal Thai Marine Corps and Indonesian Kor Marinir.

"The observers for this year’s Kamandag are two from France, one Thailand and one from Indonesia, totaling an estimated 2,351 participants and observers," she said.

Domacena said "Kamandag 8 exercise aims to strengthen the interoperability of participating nations while promoting regional security and cooperation."

"It is designed to enhance combined operational proficiency in key areas such as Special Operations, Coastal Defense Operations, and Humanitarian Assistance and Disaster Relief (HADR) Operations," she said.

"This year's exercise will feature participants from several allied countries, fostering deeper international military cooperation and preparedness. It also serves as a platform for promoting cooperation in pursuit of a free, open, and secure Indo-Pacific," she added.

The primary exercise locations will encompass areas of Northern Luzon (Burgos Ilocos Norte and Batanes), Central Luzon (Zambales and Aurora), the National Capital Region (NCR), Cavite, and Palawan.

Among the notable drills include amphibious assault, raid and counter landing exercises in Palawan and combined arms littoral live fire and Humanitarian Assistance and Disaster Response (HADR) demonstration in Burgos, Ilocos Norte.

During the ceremony, Maj. Gen Arturo Rojas, commandant of the Philippine Marine Corps, emphasized the significance of the drill.

“Kamandag is more than just defense. It is about building trust, fostering cooperation, and reinforcing the partnerships that allow us to maintain peace and stability in the Indo-Pacific," he said.

In his part Col. Stuart Glenn, Commanding Officer, Marine Rotational Force Southeast Asia of the United States Marine Corps, said the "8th iteration of Kamandag is a testament of the strong alliance between the PH-US Marine Corps".

“Kamandag serves as a testament to the enduring and ironclad alliance our nation shared. We will enhance our interoperability and strengthen our collective defense and our personal friendships," said Glenn.

"Through our efforts, we reaffirm our mutual commitment to regional security as we face the ever-evolving security environment that threatens the free and open Indo-Pacific," he noted. Robina Asido/DMS