Philippine schools revert to Filipino and English as medium of instruction in early years

Philippine schools will revert to Filipino and English as medium of instruction from kindergarten to the first three years of elementary school, a measure that lapsed into law last October 10 said.

Republic Act 12027, which discontinued the use of the mother tongue as medium of instruction in early years of schooling, amended a 2013 legislation.

The Act takes effect 15 days after it is published in the Official Gazette or in a newspaper of general circulation.

This means that students will no longer be educated in the dialect in the place they reside until Grade Three

The Act also provides for optional implementation in monolingual classes.

The implementing rules and regulations of the Act will be issued 90 days from the law's effectivity. DMS