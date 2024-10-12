College student shot dead, police nab three suspects

A 22-year-old college student who worked part-time as a delivery rider was shot dead in a robbery incident in Pasig City last Monday

The victim, Allen Vincent Eugenio, just got home was shot in the back by one of the three suspects. Eugenio attempted to escape but was chased by the suspect and shot him more than 10 times.

The three suspects escaped along with Eugenio's motorcycle but were arrested by authorities in less than 24 hours. They are confined in the Pasig City jail and facing cases of murder and motorcycle theft.

In a radio interview, Major Loreto Tigno, chief investigator of Pasig Philippine National Police (PNP), said the suspects were allegedly illegal drugs.

The three were involved in carnapping but one was tagged for attempted homicide.

"The gunman remained silent but his back-up confessed that he was surprised that there was a sudden shooting despite their initial plan to only steal the motorcycle", Tigno stated.

"This is really not ordinary based on the used 9mm caliber of the suspect because ordinary (cases) only used .38 caliber ...", he added. Marie Manalili/ DMS