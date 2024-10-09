Japanese spy plane joining US-PH navies bilateral exercise

A Japanese surveillance plane will join the ongoing bilateral exercises between the United States and Philippine navies.

The exercise "Sama-Sama 2024" which represented the reconstitution of the Cooperation Afloat Readiness and Training (Carat) initiative and marks the seventh iteration of this vital joint training exercise between the Philippines and the United States officially opened in a ceremony in Subic on Monday.

In a press conference in Camp Aguinaldo on Tuesday, Philippine Navy spokesperson Commander John Percie Alcos said aside from the Philippines and US, allied countries including Japan, Australia, Canada and France were also invited to join the training.

"This particular exercise strengthens defense ties with the Philippines and US which includes participation from invited allied nations including Canada, Japan, France and Australia," he said.

"For Sama-Sama the total number of participants is around 1,500 to 700 for the Philippine side and around 600 something from the combined forces from the US, Canada and JMSDF (Japan Maritime Self-Defense Force)," he added.

Alcos also confirmed the participation of P1, a maritime patrol surveillance plane of the JMSDF during the exercise.

"For Sama-Sama the Japanese maritime self defense force will be sending one air defense to include one aircraft for exercise Sama-Sama. It's P1," he said.

Alcos said Sama-sama which is scheduled will be held in the Northern Luzon area of responsibility, "will focus on enhancing interoperability between the two allied forces anti-submarine, anti-surface, anti-air as well as HADR exercises such as search and rescue (SAR) and medical evacuation exercises."

Before the Sama-sama ends on October 17, another military exercise between United States and Philippine marines Kamandag exercise (Kaagapay ng mga Mandirigma ng Dagat) or the warriors of the sea will also be held in the country from October 15 to 25.

Alcos said the 8th iteration of Kamandag will also be participated by other allied countries including Japan Ground Self Force (JGSDF), the Republic of Korea Marine Corps, the British Armed Forces and the Australia Defense Force.

"These activities are a testament that your PN is committed to be a modern naval force capable of securing the state and contributing to regional peace," he said Robina Asido/DMS