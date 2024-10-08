BI reminds POGO workers of October 15 deadline

The Bureau of Immigration (BI) on Monday reminded all Philippine Offshore Gaming Operator (POGO) foreign workers to voluntarily downgrade their visas before the October 15 deadline.

In an advisory, BI Commissioner Joel Anthony Viado reiterated that there will be no extensions for filing, and those who will file after the deadline will be ordered to leave the country.

Viado shared that the BI, together with Philippine Amusements and Gaming Corp. (Pagcor), conducted a briefing last September 30 with representatives of POGO companies.

During the briefing, the BI said that it may conduct implementation days for POGO companies where the agency could implement downgraded visa status and issue exit clearances on-site.

Viado added that DOLE representatives will also be present during these service days to accept surrendered Alien Employment Permits from POGO workers.

To date, more than 10,000 POGO workers have filed for visa downgrading, and the agency expects this number to increase as the deadline approaches.

Visa downgrading allows foreign nationals to revert their status from a work visa to a temporary visitor visa, thereby enabling them to remain legally in the Philippines for 59 days while winding down their affairs.

The 59-day period from the deadline aligns with the directive of President Ferdinand Marcos Jr., who has ordered foreign POGO workers to leave the country by the end of the year.

"We are expediting the downgrading process to comply with the President's directive. We encourage POGO workers to file as early as possible to avoid complications," said Viado.

As part of the government's initiative to wind down POGO operations, an interagency task force composed of the BI, Department of Justice (DOJ), Department of Labor and Employment (DOLE), PAGCOR, and other key agencies has been formed to oversee the closure of POGOs and assist affected workers.

The BI stressed that procedures have been simplified to ensure compliance, and those who fail to downgrade by the deadline or leave the country by December 31 will face deportation and blacklisting. BI News