Pagasa announces end of southwest monsoon

The Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (Pagasa) announced the end of the southwest monsoon on Monday.

''The country is now transitioning to the northeast monsoon season, which may be apparent and declared in the coming weeks,'' said Pagasa in a statement.

This means cooler weather will gradually be felt, especially in the morning.

Pagasa said it unveiled the shift to the northeast monsoon after '' recent analyses showed a significant weakening of the southwest monsoon over the past few days.''

''Moreover, the strengthening of the high-pressure system over East Asia has been observed and gradually changed the weather patterns in the country,'' it added. DMS