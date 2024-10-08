Duterte running for Davao mayor, ends speculation to seek Senate slot

Former president Rodrigo Duterte on Monday filed his certificate of candidacy for Davao City mayor in the 2025 national and local elections, ending months of speculation he will run for senator.

Duterte, who is tied for fourth to fifth places with Senator Imee Marcos in the recent Social Weather Stations survey, told dzBB that he could not endure a national campaign.

His running mate will be his son and incumbent mayor, Sebastian Duterte.

With a day to go before the deadline for those running for public office, the Commission on Elections (Comelec) said there are a total of 127 senatorial aspirants and 137 participating party-list groups.

Senator Bong Revilla sought re-election as he filed his certificate of candidacy while former Senators Bam Aquino, Gringo Honasan and Manny Pacquiao submitted their certificates of candidacy, seeking a return to the Upper House.

Benhur Abalos, who gave up his post as Interior and Local Government Secretary, gave his certificate of candidacy for senator as did former Defense Secretary Delfin Lorenzana and Ariel Querubin, an awardee of the Medal of Valor, and ex-defense chief Norberto Gonzales.

Chavit Singson, former Ilocos Sur governor, and transport leader Mar Valbuena of Manibela, also filed their certificates of candidacy as senator.

Also throwing his hat into the senatorial derby is 2021 Ramon Magsaysay Awardee Roberto Ballon, a fisherman who led the fight to preserve their coastal environment that is the source of livelihood for families in Kabasalan, Zamboanga Sibugay.

Abalos said that if he earns a seat in the Senate, he would focus on creating laws linked to agriculture and electricity as well as push for the amendment of the local government code and criminal code, which he both deems as “outdated”. Jaspearl Tan/DMS