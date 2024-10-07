Five dead due to “Julian”: NDRRMC

The death toll due to typhoon “Julian” rose to five, the National Disaster Risk Reduction Management Council (NDRRMC) said Sunday.

One was said to be missing in the Cordillera Administrative Region (CAR) and eight were reported injured in Cagayan Valley.

Crop losses amounted to P321,441,611, with Ilocos Region accounting for the bulk.

Damage to infrastructure reached P934,483,010.27, with the Ilocos Region also being the hardest hit.

Four roads were deemed impassable in the Ilocos Region and the Cagayan Valley.

Six towns and cities in the Ilocos Region and the Cagayan Valley experienced power interruptions, while 30 areas in the two provinces had their communication lines cut.

Meanwhile, three cities and towns in the Cagayan Valley experienced problems with their water supply.

NDRRMC said the national government has given P47,862,539.32 to 47,228 families out of the 65,438 needing assistance. Jaspearl Tan/DMS