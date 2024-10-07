PAF, Japan Air Self Defense Force end bilateral exercise

The Philippine Air Force (PAF) and Japan Air Self-Defense Force (JASDF) concluded various joint military exercises on humanitarian assistance and disaster response at Doshin Bayanihan 2024.

Held at Brigadier General Benito N. Ebuen Air Base in Mactan, Cebu, the four-day bilateral exercise focused on aerial drop operations and rescue missions, designed to prepare both forces for a wide range of emergency scenarios, including typhoons, earthquakes, and other natural disasters that frequently affect the region.

One of the key features include mass casualty training and simulations of aeromedical evacuations. Medical teams from both air forces practiced triage, emergency medical response, and evacuation procedures, simulating real-world disaster situations.

The exercise included load and offload training to improve logistical coordination during emergency operations, ensuring that both air forces can efficiently load and unload cargo, equipment, and personnel from military transport aircraft.

The Doshin Bayanihan exercise concluded with a closing ceremony, where officials from both air forces highlighted the successful collaboration and the importance of joint training in enhancing military readiness and humanitarian assistance and disaster response capabilities.

“This year’s exercises demonstrate our shared commitment to working together to address the challenges posed by natural disasters. Through these joint efforts, we are better equipped to respond to emergencies and save lives," PAF Exercise Director Col. Reynaldo Jose Montoya said.

As natural calamities remain a pressing concern in the Asia-Pacific region, joint military exercises like Doshin Bayanihan are significant for enhancing response times and operational effectiveness.

Both the PAF and JASDF expressed their commitment to continued cooperation, fostering a more resilient partnership in humanitarian assistance and disaster relief efforts. PAF Public Affairs Office