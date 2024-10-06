Marcos issues EO promoting, boosting PH film industry, film academy

President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. issued Executive Order No. 70 to promote the development of the Philippine film industry and to strengthen the Film Academy of the Philippines (FAP).

“To maximize the full potential of the Philippine Film Industry, it is imperative to ensure that world-class Filipino talents in the field of motion picture arts and sciences are given due recognition and assistance by the National Government,” the President said in the EO signed by Executive Secretary Lucas Bersamin on Oct. 2.

“It is necessary to strengthen the FAP and further define its duties and functions to complement the programs, activities, and projects of existing government bodies involved in the promotion and development of the Philippine Film Industry.

The EO reorganized the FAP and placed it under the administrative supervision of the Department of Trade and Industry (DTI), and shall be governed by a board of trustees composed of officials coming from different government agencies.

The FAP shall have the primary function of giving due recognition to outstanding motion pictures, artists and relevant stakeholders aimed to revitalize and further promote the Philippine film industry.

It is directed to establish and organize a prominent annual National Film Awards which shall recognize, promote, and celebrate world-class talents and outputs of Filipinos in motion picture arts and sciences.

“The FAP may collaborate with the Metropolitan Manila Development Authority, Cultural Center of the Philippines, and such other relevant government agencies relative to the establishment of the National Film Awards,” the EO stated.

And consistent with RA No. 11904 and RA No. 9167, the FAP shall collaborate with the Department of Education (DepEd), Technical Education and Skills Development Authority (TESDA), Film Development Council of the Philippines (FDCP), the Commission on Higher Education (CHED), and the Philippine Creative Industries Development Council, as well as the private sector, academe, and other relevant government agencies, in the provision of programs, trainings, and other forms of support towards the welfare and professionalization of film workers in the Philippine film industry.

The funding requirements for the initial implementation of the order shall be charged against the current and available appropriations of FAP’s member-agencies.

The EO also directed the Department of Budget and Management (DBM) to identify other appropriate funding sources to ensure the effective implementation of the order. Presidential News Desk