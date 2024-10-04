Gov’t closely monitoring Taal Volcano eruption : Marcos

President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. on Thursday assured that the government is closely monitoring Wednesday's Taal Volcano eruption.

He said the government is following standard operating procedures amid the changing behavior of the volcano.

Reports said the volcano erupted Wednesday afternoon. However, the President said he was informed by the Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology (Phivolcs) that the volcano’s eruption is still manageable.

On the sidelines of the LAB for ALL caravan in Pasig City, Marcos told the Malacanang Press Corps that concerned government agencies are on top of the situation.

“We have SOPs in place. We have standard [operating] procedures. Everybody, when the volcano erupts, or the storm comes, or magkalindol or whatever, they know what to do,” Marcos said in referring to concerned government agencies. Presidential News Desk