Yulo thanks Japan for Olympic triumph

The Philippines' first double Olympic gold medallist Carlos Yulo expressed his gratitude to Japan for its significant contribution to his career.

"Japan is really special to my heart and it really helped me to boost my gymnastics and of course my personality as well and (I am) really grateful for the people that I met there and learned skills, their culture, how they speak, how they move," Yulo said as he accepted a special award from Ambassador Endo Kazuya of Japan at the ambassador's residence in Makati City on Tuesday.

"I'm really grateful for the help that they gave (me), the knowledge that I acquired (and) all the winnings that I accomplished. They made (a) really big effect so I'm really grateful and thankful," he added.

Yulo,24, won the gold medal in the floor exercise on August 3 and the vault the next day during the Paris Olympics

On his part, Endo expressed his delight at how Japan has played a significant role in Yulo's athletic development, highlighting the potential for stronger bilateral ties through enhanced sports and people-to-people exchanges.

"Japan is deeply honored to have played a part in Philippine gymnast Carlos Yulo’s historic performance at Paris 2024," Endo said in his X (twitter) account,

"As you receive this award, we're excited to see you reach even greater heights and continue to inspire all of us," he added.

Gymnastics Association of the Philippines (GAP) President Cynthia Carrion also thanked Japan for its continued support to GAP as she mentioned their plan to bring Filipino gymnast athletes to training camps there.

"That's why (Federation International de Gymnastique President) Mr. Watanabe (Morinari) is here because we are collaborating with Japan a lot and he's going to send us a we're going to go on training camps in Japan and he's also be sending good coaches here and other athletes as well," she said.

The event held at the Ambassador's residence was also attended by Senator Joseph Victor Ejercito of the Philippine Senate Committee on Sports, Rep. Aniela Bianca Tolentino and Rep. Michael Romero of the Philippine Congress’ Youth and Sports Development Committee, Philippine Olympic Committee President Abraham Tolentino and Philippine Sports Commission Chairman Richard Bachmann. Robina Asido/DMS