9月30日のまにら新聞から

Six die in Tondo fire

［ 125 words｜2024.9.30｜英字 (English) ］

Six persons, including a pregnant woman and a child, died in a fire that razed a residential area in Tondo on Sunday.

According to the Bureau of Fire Protection (BFP), the fire occurred at 989 Camba ext., Asuncion St., Barangay 25.

The fire reached first alarm at 4:39 am, was declared under control by 5:23 am, and extinguished at 5:40 am.

Two persons were injured, including a 46-year-old male who suffered from burns on different parts of his body and a 21-year-old female who was rushed to the Philippine General Hospital (PGH) due to burns.

The BFP said the fire started on the second floor.

Damage was estimated at P50,000, while one house and two families were affected by the fire, the BFP said. Jaspearl Tan/DMS

