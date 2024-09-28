AFP successfully resupplies BRP Sierra Madre in Ayungin

After almost two months since the last rotation and resupply in Ayungin Shoal, the Armed Forces of the Philippines (AFP) reached the grounded vintage World War II Philippine Navy vessel for another mission on Thursday.

In its Facebook post on Friday afternoon, the AFP confirmed that the RoRe mission that was carried out using a civilian vessel M/V Lapu-Lapu was supported by Philippine Coast Guard (PCG).

"The Armed Forces of the Philippines (AFP), with support from the Philippine Coast Guard (PCG), delivered essential supplies and provisions to the personnel aboard the BRP Sierra Madre (LS 57) in Ayungin Shoal, and facilitated troop rotation yesterday," it stated.

"The AFP will continue to perform its mandates in the West Philippine Sea, and provide full support and care for our stationed troops," the AFP added.

Col. Francel Padilla, AFP spokesperson, said the RoRe mission was completed without interference despite the presence of Chinese vessels monitored in the area.

"We confirm the presence of Chinese vessels in the vicinity of Ayungin Shoal during our execution of the mission. Up to eight different Chinese vessels were monitored in the vicinity, but posed no threat to our mission and our personnel were able to complete the mission and sustain our presence in the shoal," she said.

"AFP was able to deliver supplies and rotate our personnel without interference. We remain vigilant and prepared to respond to any challenges in protecting our personnel and operations," she added.

The last rotation and resupply mission for BRP Sierra Madre was conducted last July 27 following the bilateral consultation mechanism between the Philippines and China earlier of the same month.

The two nations conducted BCM to de-escalate the tension in the vicinity of Ayungin Shoal after a Filipino soldier lost his right thumb when a Chinese Coast Guard vessel rammed a Philippine rubber boat during the resupply mission last June. Robina Asido/DMS