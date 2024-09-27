Survey leader Tulfo banners Senate bets endorsed by Marcos

Survey front runner and ACT-CIS Partylist Rep. Erwin Tulfo leads the senatorial candidates of the Alyansa Para sa Bagong Pilipinas (APBP), who were endorsed by President Ferdinand Marcos Jr last Thursday.

The party is composed of present and former Cabinet makers and lawmakers.

Senator Imee Marcos, one of five senators seeking re-election, is among those in the list of 12 candidates. She did not show up when they were presented at the Philippine International Convention Center.

Marcos said his sister did not appear because she is already campaigning.

Interior and Local Government Secretary Benhur Abalos is in the list. The incumbent senators aside from Marcos are Pia Cayetano, Lito Lapid, Francis Tolentino and Bong Revilla.

The former senators are Tito Sotto, Ping Lacson and Emmanuel Pacquiao. Makati Mayor Abby Binay and Las Pinas Rep. Camille Villar-Genuino round up the list. DMS