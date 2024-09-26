Japan witnesses signing of agreement between UNDP and Comelec

On September 20, Ambassador Endo Kazuya witnessed the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) between the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) and the Commission on Elections (Comelec) in connection with “The Project for Raising Voters’ Awareness and Promoting Digitalization of Electoral Process in Bangsamoro” funded by the Government of Japan.

The MOU was signed by UNDP Resident Representative Selva Ramachandran and Comelec Chairman George Erwin Garcia at the Comelec Office in Intramuros.

As the Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao (BARMM) prepares for its first Parliamentary election in 2025 by casting their votes, the Government of Japan fully supports the efforts of the Comelec in partnership with the UNDP in delivering accurate information, encouraging voters’ active participation, and building trust in the electoral process through effective communication and transparency.

The collaboration between the UNDP and Comelec is expected to bring about greater voter education based on the contexts of BARMM and digitalize key election management processes that will advance the project’s goals of increased participation of informed citizens, particularly women and vulnerable groups in last mile areas, and digitalization for electoral reform and inclusive political participation.

Japan has been a steadfast supporter of the peace process in Mindanao and, keeping in mind how every vote contributes to the decisions that affect the community, the nation, and generations to come, Ambassador Endo expressed his sincere wish for the UNDP and Comelec to have “success in realizing an effective electoral process in the BARMM region.” Japan Information and Culture Center