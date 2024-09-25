Trinidad: It is the first time 11 warships were monitored in Sabina Shoal

The Armed Forces of the Philippines (AFP) monitored the largest number of Chinese warships in the vicinity of Escoda or Sabina Shoal for the first time as the recorded number of Chinese vessels concentrated in the area hit another record high last week.

"It's the first time we have monitored that number close to Sabina Shoal," Philippine Navy spokesman for West Philippine Sea Rear Admiral Roy Vincent Trinidad told reporters in a press conference in Camp Aguinaldo on Tuesday.

Trinidad emphasized that based on the latest monitoring of the AFP there were a total of "11 warships in Sabina Shoal, 16 Coast Guard, and 55 maritime militia" vessels.

Despite the increase, Trinidad emphasized that it is still "within the force projection capability of the entire South Sea Fleet" of China as he expressed belief that China has no reason to block the entire shoal.

"I don't see any reason why they would block Sabina Shoal or Escoda Shoal. There's no reason for that. Whatever they do, we will keep performing our mandate," Trinidad said when asked if the military thinks China doesn't have enough vessels to block the entire Sabina Shoal.

During the same press conference, Col. Francel Padilla, AFP spokesperson announced that the number of Chinese vessels monitored in the West Philippine Sea reached a total of 251 (Sept.17 to 23) from 157 (Sept. 10 to 16).

This recorded increase in the number of Chinese vessels in the WPS is the highest recorded this year, after the last record high was recorded from Sept. 3 to 9 with a total of 207 vessels. Before this 203 Chinese vessels were recorded in the WPS from August 27 to September 2.

"The objective is for the PLA Navy, the Chinese Coast Guard, and the maritime militia to establish their presence in the West Philippine Sea to enforce the 10-dash line," said Trinidad.

"This has already been debunked by the Arbitral Tribunal of 2016. What is important for the AFP is to continue performing our mandate in accordance with guidance from higher headquarters," he added. Robina Asido/DMS