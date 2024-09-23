Protests held to mark 52nd anniversary of martial law

Protests were held in various parts of Metro Manila on the 52nd anniversary of the signing of the declaration of martial law by the father of President Ferdinand Marcos Jr.

Police deployed around 8,500 cops for the rallies, the National Capital Region Police Office said.

Activists decry that human rights violations persist.

Martial law was implemented on September 23 where a curfew was imposed and classes in all levels were suspended for a month.

The Campaign Against the Return of the Marcoses and Martial Law (CARRMA) said human rights violations and violations of international humanitarian law (IHL) are still taking place.

The group has recorded 105 cases of extrajudicial killings, 75 frustrated extrajudicial killings, 15 enforced disappearances and 145 illegal arrests and detentions since July 2022.

In a statement, Caritas Philippines said it is unfortunate that time has yet to heal the wounds created by martial law.

"Despite the passage of time, the legacy of Martial Law continues to cast a long shadow over our nation. While the Marcos regime has fallen, its authoritarian spirit lingers," it said.

Some rallyists clashed with policemen who prevented them from reaching Don Chino Roces Bridge along Mendiola street.

Members of Bagong Alyansang Makabayan (Bayan) and other organizations held rallies in Iloilo, Aklan, Cebu and Bicol, and Davao City.

Activities commemorating martial law were also held in front of Baclaran Church and Bantayog ng mga Bayani in Quezon City. DMS