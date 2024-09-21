PCG ship going to Escoda Shoal taking shelter: Ano

The Philippine Coast Guard (PCG) vessel deployed to patrol the vicinity of Escoda or Sabina Shoal is taking shelter and is expected to proceed to its mission once sea conditions improve, National Security Council (NSC) chief Eduardo Ano said Friday.

"Actually, the Coast Guard has deployed its vessel but because of the weather, it needs to take temporary shelter so it will continue. As soon as the weather improves, our Philippine Coast Guard already has plans on how they're going to protect the West Philippine Sea," Ano said in an interview in Cavite on Friday.

The National Maritime Council (NMC) confirmed the deployment of another PCG vessel to patrol the vicinity of Sabina Shoal after the 97-meter BRP Teresa Magbanua, one of the two biggest in the PGC fleet, left the area and arrived in the port of Palawan last Sunday.

BRP Teresa Magbanua ended its over five-month deployment in Escoda Shoal due to bad weather and lack of primary necessities like food and water after the China Coast Guard blocked the PCG missions to bring in supplies.

BRP Teresa Magbanua was also damaged after it was surrounded by the Chinese maritime militia vessels and rammed by a CCG ship three times last Aug. 31.

Amid the aggressive actions of Chinese vessels in Sabina Shoal, Ano noted that there is no need to have another understanding with China for Sabina Shoal, like the bilateral consultation mechanism of Philippines and China to prevent the escalation of tension in Ayungin Shoal.

"For Sabina, I don't think we need such kind of understanding because what is important in Sabina Shoal is numbers, to stop their reclamation activities there. Second is to ensure that there are no illegal activities being done by any foreign power and third, is to maintain our access and presence because Sabina shoal is a low tide elevation and it is within our exclusive economic zone," he said.

"It's not a high tide elevation, It cannot be a territory of any country but it is within our exclusive economic zone. We are the only ones who have the rights to exploit all the resources there and of course for the protection of our fishermen. We want our fishermen to go there," he added. Robina Asido/DMS