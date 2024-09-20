Ex-Iloilo mayor denies being drug protector, claims death threats made him flee

Former Iloilo City Mayor Jed Mabilog, who returned from the US after seven years of exile, testified before the House Quad Committee on Thursday and denied that he was a drug protector.

During the hearing, Mabilog said ''a general'' called him up in Japan, where he had a speaking engagement, and told him not to return because he may get killed. He said he and his family sought political asylum in the US in 2019.

Mabilog returned to the country recently to face graft charges. He is detained in the National Bureau of Investigation.

Former President Rodrigo Duterte included Mabilog in a list, which had names of public officials who were allegedly involved in illegal drug activities.

“President Duterte repeatedly threatened me in the media. He said he would order me to be killed...And we all know that this isn’t just a threat. He can make it come true,” Mabilog told House lawmakers.

He said that during his term, he implemented several anti-illegal drug policies, campaigns and programs but these were “ignored” by Duterte.

“I declare that I was not and never will be a drug protector. I don’t know personally nor did I benefit in any way from any illegal drug personality in Iloilo or anywhere else,” he said.

“As a matter of fact, until today, there are no drug-related cases that have been filed, especially in the legal courts, against me and my person,” he added. Jaspearl Tan/DMS