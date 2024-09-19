''Helen'' continues to enhance southwest monsoon as it leaves PAR

Tropical Storm ''Helen'' left the Philippine Area of Responsibility (PAR) Wednesday afternoon but the southwest monsoon will continue to bring rains in several parts of the country, including Metro Manila.

In its bulletin, the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (Pagasa) said the center of''Helen'' was located 940 kilometers east northeast of extreme Northern Luzon.

Meanwhile, Tropical Storm ''Gener'' left PAR on Wednesday morning at 2 am moving westwards towards the South China Sea.

''Helen'' had maximum sustained winds of 85 km/h and gustiness of up to 105 km/h while it was moving northwest at 40 km/h.

Pagasa said ''Helen'' may weaken until it reaches East China Sea around Thursday.

Though both are out of the Philippine Area of Responsibility, the southwest monsoon will remain enhanced.

Heavy to intense rains are expected in Zambales and Bataan while moderate to heavy rains are forecast in Metro Manila, Bulacan, Pampangga, Calabarzon, and Mimaropa, Pagasa said.

On Thursday afternoon until Friday afternoon, moderate to heavy rains are likely in Occidental Mindoro, Zambales, Bataan, La Union, Benguet, and Pangasinan. Marie Manalili/DMS