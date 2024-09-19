Duterte accuses House lawmakers of building an impeachment case against her

Vice President Sara Duterte maintained that she had not misused any funds from her office and accused lawmakers of building an impeachment case against her at a House panel hearing on Wednesday.

During the House Committee on Good Governance Accountability hearing on the Office of the Vice President’s budget utilization, Duterte reiterated that Congress could do as they wish with her office’s 2025 budget.

“The truth is, you are not after the budget because it is so easy for you to remove a budget. What you are trying to do is make a case for impeachment. I will not run in the upcoming elections. I am not politicking. What I am doing is fulfilling my oath of office and campaign platforms which are jobs, education, and a peaceful life,” Duterte said in her opening statement.

“I am not asking for any special treatment, nor am I asking you to uphold any tradition. There is no disrespect. All I am saying is that you have the complete freedom to do whatever you wish to the OVP (Office of the Vice President) budget. If you feel that all the documentary submissions are not enough, then by all means, don’t provide a budget,” she added.

She also called the House probe a “well-funded and coordinated political attack”.

“What we are witnessing now is no ordinary legislative inquiry. This exercise is a well-funded and coordinated political attack…It is clear to me that this inquiry is not about misused funds, accountability, or governance. Instead, it is solely aimed at discrediting my name and my office to prevent future political contests,” she said.

“There is no misuse of funds. If there are audit findings, we shall gladly respond to them before the Commission on Audit. And if there are legitimate cases to be filed, then we shall gladly respond to them before the appropriate courts,” she said.

Duterte said that the determination of misfeasance, nonfeasance, and malfeasance as mentioned by solons in their opening statements should be taken up in the courts.

She also requested for the House committee probe to be terminated since it was apparently held to attack her.

“Having said that, I will not allow myself to be subjected to an inquiry based on an empty privilege speech just so you can attack me and do indirectly what you failed to do directly during the budget hearings,” Duterte said.

“I, therefore, request this committee to terminate this inquiry for its clear lack of any proposed legislation or substantive matter for discussion,” she added.

The House Committee on Appropriations earlier recommended reducing the proposed 2025 budget of the Office of the Vice President from P2.037 billion to P733.198 million.

Marikina Rep. Stella Quimbo, the chairperson of the House Appropriations panel, said the P1.293 billion will be realigned to the programs of the Department of Health (DOH) and the Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD).

Duterte previously said that she was ready to work without a budget should Congress decide to defund or only allocate P1 to the Office of the Vice President. Jaspearl Tan/DMS