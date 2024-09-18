English Articles

"It's very hard to lose control" over Escoda Shoal, a Philippine government spokesman said despite the withdrawal of Philippine Coast Guard ship BRP Teresa Magbanua from the area last Sunday.

In a television interview, National Maritime Council (NMC) spokesperson Alexander Lopez expressed confidence that because of its geographical features, it will be hard for the Philippines to lose its control of Escoda Shoal as he dismissed fears that it might become another Scarborough Shoal which was controlled by China since 2012.

"We did not lose anything. We should be very clear, not even Scarborough Shoal. We did not lose Scarborough Shoal even if they took control," he said.

"Definitely not (losing control) like I said because of the geographical features of Escoda. It's very hard to lost control, there are a lot of entrance and exit areas. It's very big, like I said its (like) Manila, Navotas, Caloocan (and Malabon)," he added.

In a press conference in Camp Aguinaldo, Philippine Navy spokesman for West Philippine Sea Rear Admiral Roy Vincent Trinidad also noted that China has "never been in control" of Escoda Shoal.

"They have never been in control. Their presence there is illegal. We will continue performing our mandate. We will not be deterred. The guidance to us is not to let up not only in Escoda, Ayungin but all over the expanse of the West Philippine Sea," he said.

"We assure the Filipino people that your Philippine Navy, Philippine Air Force, and Philippine Army, the entire leadership of the AFP, is doing its best to protect and secure all our features in the Exclusive Economic Zone most especially in the West Philippine Sea," he added.

Trinidad reiterated that the AFP will continue its mandate despite the tension and challenges in the West Philippines Sea.

"Yes, we will keep performing our mandate. We will not be deterred. Whatever challenge we face in the West Philippine Sea, we owe it to the Filipino people. We will continue to perform our mandate to ensure the integrity of our territory," he said.

Based on the monitoring of the AFP, the number of Chinese vessels in the West Philippine Sea is down from 207 (Sept 3 to 9) early this month to 157 last week (Sept. 10 to 16).

However, it noted that the number of Chinese vessels in Escoda Shoal slightly reduced from 68 to 65 in the same periods this month.

"Yes in Escoda or Sabina Shoal we have nine (China) Coast Guard, four (People Liberation Army) PLA Navy, and 52 (Chinese) maritime militias," said Trinidad. Robina Asido/DMS