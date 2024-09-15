'Ferdie' exits PAR, Southwest monsoon to bring more rains: PAGASA

Tropical Storm 'Ferdie' is now outside of the Philippine Area of Responsibility (PAR), but southwest monsoon will bring more rains in several parts of the country.

State weather bureau in its 5 am advisory stated that Ferdie exited the PAR around 2 am on Saturday.

The center of the eye was located at 1,435km East Northeast of Extreme Northern Luzon with maximum sustained wind of 85 kph and gustiness of up to 105 kph while moving West Northwestward at the speed of 20 kph.

Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services (PAGASA) said that 'Ferdie' is moving towards Okinawa, Japan then west northwestward over the East China Sea with the possibility of reaching typhoon category.

Based on its weather forecast the enhanced southwest monsoon is expected to bring heavy to intense rain over MIMAROPA, Western Visayas, and Negros Occidental until Sunday afternoon

"Moderate to heavy rains are expected on Batangas, the southern portion of Quezon,Bicol Region, the rest of Negros Island Region(NIR), Siquijor, Misamis Occidental, Zamboanga del Norte, Zamboanga del Sur, Lanao del Norte, Lanao del Sur, Maguindanao del Norte, Maguindanao del Sur, Sultan Kudarat, and Sarangani." it stated.

Pagasa is continuously monitoring the cluster of clouds within and outside PAR. Marie Manalili/DMS