San Miguel-led group take over NAIA

The New NAIA International Corp. (NNIC) led by business tycoon Ramon Ang formally assumed the operation and maintenance of Ninoy Aquino International Airport following a simple turnover ceremony in Pasay City late Friday night.

The ceremony that was held at the NAIA terminal three was attended by Ang and other key officials of Department of Transportation (DOTr), Manila International Airport Authority (MIAA), San Miguel Corporation (SMC) and NNIC.

“The baton has been passed and now it is our turn in NNIC to carry it forward to the finish line,” NNIC General Manager Lito Alvarez said during the ceremony

On his part, Ang described the concession agreement as an investment for the Philippines’ future, adding that it will help the country’s economy.

“A world-class airport means more jobs, more tourists and a much more stronger and prosperous Philippines,” he said.

Transportation Undersecretary Roberto Cecilio Lim, meanwhile, expressed support to the Ramon Ang-led NNIC, saying the takeover will be a precursor to a world-class and modernized NAIA.

"Today, we celebrate the competitive spirit of the winning consortium, which brings financial muscle, management expertise, and technical operating strength and experience of the Incheon Airport," Lim said.

In a television interview, Attorney Chris Bendijo, MIAA spokesperson said during the turnover ceremony, MIAA General Manager Eric Ines had signified and re-echoed his 110% support and commitment to the vision of NNIC".

"Insofar as collaboration and concerted efforts are concerned, it's given to the project steering group that would really address any and all major concerns of this concession agreement," he said.

Bendijo said the employment contract signing for those MIAA employees who will be transferring to NNIC have started this week.

"So far, as of this week, I think close to 400 have already signified or at least have signed employment contracts with NNIC," he said.

According to the DOTr, "once the airport’s modernization has been completed, its capacity will increase from 35 million passengers to 62 million passengers and an uptick in air traffic movement from 40 movements per hour to 48, and improve service quality and compliance with International Civil Aviation Organization (ICAO) standards."

"The government is expected to take P900 billion of revenues during the 15-year concession agreement, which is extendable by 10 years. The rehabilitation will also generate at least 58,000 employment to Filipinos," it stated.

The DOTr said "other improvements expected at the airport are aircraft parking bays, increase in vehicular parking slots, installation of world-class systems and technology, more food and beverage (F&B) and retail options, more convenient land transport connectivity, among others." Robina Asido/DMS