Philippines has highest disaster risk rating

The Philippines tops countries with highest disaster risk rating in this year's World Risk Index Report.

The report shows that the Philippines ranked first among the top ten other countries with highest risk which include Indonesia, India, Colombia, Mexico, Myanmar, Mozambique, Russian Federation, Bangladesh and Pakistan.

"The World Risk Index indicates the disaster risk from extreme natural events and negative climate change impacts for 193 countries in the world," the report stated.

It also shows that the Philippines ranked 4th among the countries with highest exposure to calamities with China got the highest rank followed by Mexico and Japan.

Other countries that got the 5th and 10th place includes Indonesia, US, India, Colombia, Australia and Russia.

In a statement, the Office of Civil Defense (OCD) said that "this year’s World Risk Index Report focuses on the interconnected crisis factors that impact populations, considering various types of risks to determine a country's overall risk profile."

"The Philippines taking the top spot in the 2024 World Risk Index Report is a clear reminder that we need to keep working together to tackle and address the challenges and issues at hand," it stated.

"It is essential to continuously adopt a multisectoral approach in all aspects of disaster risk reduction and management. Collaborative interventions from different sectors are crucial to collectively address the pressing needs," it added.

Through collaboration with various sectors, the OCD vows to continue to promote more comprehensive and concrete efforts to reduce risks.

"This will involve implementing capacity-building interventions and other measures aimed at minimizing risks and improving the country’s risk profile," said OCD. Robina Asido/DMS