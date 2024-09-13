China urges Philippines to withdraw PCG ship from Escoda Shoal

The Philippines stood pat as China urged the withdrawal of Philippine Coast Guard (PCG) ships in Escoda Shoal during a bilateral meeting in Beijing on Wednesday.

During the Bilateral Consultation Mechanism (BCM) meeting, Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MOFA) of the People's Republic of China Vice Foreign Minister Chen Xiaodong and Foreign Affairs Undersecretary Maria Theresa Lazaro had a candid discussion on how to manage the situation in the West Philippine Sea, particularly in Escoda Shoal where tension recently heightened between Chinese and Philippine vessels.

"The Chinese side reiterated its principled position on the issue of Xianbin Jiao (Sabina Shoal) and urged the Philippine side to immediately withdraw relevant vessels," MOFA said.

"China will firmly safeguard its sovereignty and the seriousness and effectiveness of the Declaration on the Conduct of Parties in the South China Sea (DOC). Both sides agreed to continue to maintain communication through diplomatic channels including the BCM," it added.

Lazaro reaffirmed the consistent position of the Philippines and explored ways to lower the tension in the area as she emphasized that Escoda Shoal is within the Exclusive Economic Zone (EEZ) of the Philippines.

"Both sides agreed to continue discussions on areas of cooperation, especially on hotline mechanisms, coast guard cooperation, and marine scientific and technological cooperation," she said.

"Both sides also reaffirmed the BCM as a forum for promoting maritime dialogue and enhancing bilateral cooperation while agreeing to continue engagement through diplomatic channels," she added.

It can be recalled that the last BCM, which led to a common understanding on the management of the situation on the Ayungin Shoal, was held in Manila last July.

Following the first BCM, the Philippines successfully conducted a rotation and resupply mission for the troops stationed at BRP Sierra Madre on July 27, 2024. Robina Asido/DMS