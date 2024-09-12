Country’s first autonomous bus service launched in Clark

Japan-based Zenmov, Inc., in partnership with MC Metro Transport Operation, Inc., launched on Tuesday its smart autonomous bus service in New Clark City in Capas, Tarlac.

Zenmov held a ribbon cutting ceremony and demonstration of an energy-efficient and smart public transportation system that will run within New Clark City, Clark Freeport Zone, and Clark International Airport.

Representatives from the Embassy of Japan, New Energy and Industrial Technology Development Organization (NEDO), Philippine-based MC Metro Transport Operation, Inc. as well as Bases Conversion and Development Authority (BCDA) witnessed the launch.

“We can definitely learn a lot from Japan’s advanced and innovative transport system. By integrating their smart autonomous vehicle technology, we ensure a more sustainable and scalable transport solution here in Clark. This will positively transform the everyday lives of those living and working within Clark ? making it easier to get around, reducing traffic congestion, and promoting a green and low-carbon environment,” explained BCDA Executive Vice President and Chief Operating Officer Gisela Kalalo.

Under the demonstration project, a new public transportation system called Primary Rapid Transit, a “last mile” service, will run in select routes in New Clark City, Clark Freeport Zone, and Clark International Airport.

This application will enable Zenmov to determine the effectiveness of the public transport service system, with an aim to maximize operational availability while keeping the number of vehicles at a minimum by managing a lean dispatching system based on travel demand data.

Zenmov and MC Metro are also deploying low-carbon electric vehicles and electric assisted bicycles as well as installing smart poles, drones, and charging stations, among others, for real time data collection and dissemination on traffic management along the routes of the autonomous bus service. DMS