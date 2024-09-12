Conflict in arraignment of Quiboloy, four others resolved

The conflict in the schedule in the arraignments of Kingdom of Jesus Christ Pastor Apollo Quiboloy and his four other co-accused has been resolved, Philippine National Police (PNP) spokesperson Col. Jean Fajardo said Wednesday.

In an interview with reporters, Fajardo said that Quiboloy and his fellow accused would be presented before the Pasig Regional Trial Court (RTC) Branch 159 at 8:30 am. On 1 pm, Quiboloy and the others will be presented virtually at the Quezon City RTC branch 106 at 1 pm on Friday.

“Yesterday, before the office hours closed, the CIDG (Criminal Investigation and Detection Group) received an urgent motion to retain custody in (Quezon City RTC) branch 106 and we showed and submitted the notice to produce which was issued by Pasig RTC 159, wherein the PNP was ordered to personally bring Pastor Quiboloy and four others on Friday,” Fajardo said.

“So the arraignment in the morning at the RTC Pasig and the schedule of the video conferencing of the arraignment in branch 106 has been moved to the afternoon. The Quezon City RTC adjusted,” she added.

The PNP is also in the process of documenting additional complaints from parents who reported that their children were also victims of Quiboloy.

“During the 16-day police operation, there were people who approached the PNP who said they were also victims of Pastor Quiboloy. So we are documenting those complaints and without revealing the identities of the possible victims, we are now in the process of documenting those additional complaints,” Fajardo said. Jaspearl Tan/QC