Teves expected to come home from Timor Leste this month: Remulla

Former Negros Oriental Rep. Arnolfo Teves, Jr., who is facing multiple murder cases, is set to return to the country within September, Justice Secretary Jesus Crispin Remulla said Monday.

“Teves is coming home very soon,” Remulla told reporters.

“Our expectation is within the month through an Air Force airplane,” he added.

Teves is tagged as one of the masterminds behind the killing of Negros Oriental Governor Roel Degamo and several others in March 2023.

He previously requested for a political asylum in Timor-Leste, but his application was rejected by the government.

Department of Justice spokesperson Mico Clavano earlier said Teves is expected to be extradited to the Philippines after Pope Francis’ three-day visit to Timor Leste, from September 9 to 11.

“He (Timor-Leste President Jose Ramos-Horta) mentioned that it will not be too long before he (Teves) will go home,” Clavano said. Jaspearl Tan/DMS