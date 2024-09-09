Deaths from ''Enteng'', monsoon climb to 20, 26 missing: NDRRMC

The death toll due to Severe Tropical Storm “Enteng” and the southwest monsoon rose to 20, the National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council (NDRRMC) said Sunday.

The NDRRMC said that of the reported fatalities, 11 were in Calabarzon, four were in the Bicol Region, two were in Central Visayas, two others were in Eastern Visayas, and one in Western Visayas.

Twenty six persons were reported missing while 20 were injured, but only two being validated.

According to the NDRRMC, infrastructure damage amounted to P698,901,168.65, with most of the damage happening in the Bicol Region.

Crop losses reached P658,997,396.12, with the Bicol Region suffering the most.

NDRRMC said 714,360 families or 2,553,203 individuals were affected by the typhoon

A total of 8,775 families or 33,430 individuals served inside evacuation centers while 17,060 families or 47,412 individuals were served outside.

NDRRMC said that 25 roads and bridges were not passable.

A total of 7,622 houses were damaged, of which 7,129 were partially damaged while 493 were totally damaged. Jaspearl Tan/DMS