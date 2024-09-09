Pastor Apollo Quiboloy yields after over two week search in Davao City

Over two weeks of intensified search to serve an arrest warrant for Pastor Apollo Quiboloy at the Kingdom of Jesus Christ (KOJC) compound in Davao City ended Sunday night after he was arrested.

Interior and Local Government Secretary Benhur Abalos announced Quiboloy’s arrest on Sunday night.

“Nahuli na po si Apollo Quiboloy,” Abalos said in a Facebook post.

The arrest followed Friday's nearly 10-hour Senate hearing in Davao City where Senator Ronald Dela Rosa appealed to President Ferdinand Marcos to restore normalcy in the lives of KOJC members.

Abalos posted a photo of Quiboloy in a black shirt, a scarf and bull cap. He was with his lawyer, Israelito Torreon.

Abalos did say how Quiboloy, suspected for human trafficking and child abuse, was captured. The Philippine National Police (PNP) has yet to issue a statement.

Sources said it was Quiboloy’s lawyer, Israelito Torreon, who facilitated his surrender to military intelligence agents.

Brig. Gen. Nicolas Torre III, director of the Davao regional police who led the manhunt for Quiboloy in the KOJC compound, told ABS-CBN News, a nine-vehicle convoy left the KOJC compound and went straight to the airport where a C-130 aircraft landed. DMS