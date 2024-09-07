Dismissed town mayor back in Philippines from Indonesia

Bureau of Immigration (BI) Commissioner Norman Tansingco said dismissed Tarlac town mayor Alice Guo returned to the Philippines from Indonesia Friday morning.

Guo arrived at Ninoy Aquino International Airport (NAIA) at approximately 1:30 am aboard a special government flight. Her return comes after a swift operation by Philippine immigration authorities in Jakarta in coordination with Indonesian counterparts.

Philippine immigration authorities in Jakarta ensured that Guo was able to board her flight back to the country. She was ordered returned to the Philippines by Indonesian Immigration after Indonesian Police arrested her in an apartment early morning of Wednesday.

Accompanying Guo on her flight were Interior and Local Government Secretary Benhur Abalos, Jr., and Philippine National Police (PNP) chief Gen. Rommel Marbil, among other officials. The private aircraft carried a total of eight passengers and three crew members.

Upon her arrival, the Bureau of Immigration immediately executed the mission order against Guo. According to Tansingco, she faces charges of undesirability and misrepresentation under Philippine immigration laws.

Police brought Guo to a court in Capas, Tarlac which issued an arrest warrant. The court allowed her to attend a hearing at the Senate, which also issued an arrest warrant.

Guo was reported to be in Kuala Lumpur on July 18, Senator Risa Hontiveros revealed. She was later sighted in Batam Island, Indonesia.

Her two associates were apprehended. Guo was arrested on Sept. 4 in Jakarta. DMS