Philippines, Vietnam ties to enter new phase

President Ferdinand Marcos said Philippine relations with Vietnam will reach a new phase during the courtesy call of Vietnam Minister General Phan Van Giang in Malacanang last Friday.

"Despite the very, shall we say, very quiet visit that you have made to us today, this is actually a very significant point in the history between our two countries --- between Vietnam and the Philippines," he told Phan.

"Your visit, I think, will serve as a further impetus, further push to increase that --- the depth and the range of our relationship," he added.

The Department of Defence said the signing of the Philippines-Vietnam defense cooperation will help "build the momentum for cooperation between the defense and military sectors of the two countries."

Phan said Hanoi values its new "strategic partnership" with Manila.

"We highly value and appreciate the State Visit to Vietnam back in January 2024 and that visit opened up new opportunities to further promote and innovate the strategic partnership between Vietnam and the Philippines in various areas that you just mentioned," Phan said.

He said good relations are highlighted by regular exchanges between the Philippine and Vietnam military.

"We have our very good interactions and discussions between our two forces, especially the navy-to-navy discussions," Phan said. DMS