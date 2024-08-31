China embassy protests Japanese ambassador's remarks

China issued a diplomatic protest to the Japanese Embassy in the Philippines for what it called "an irresponsible" remarks of Ambassador Endo Kazuya regarding the recent incidents in South China Sea.

"Whenever incidents occur in the South China Sea, the Japanese Ambassador always does not fail to give instant high-profile responses. Those were responses in ignorance of the facts and contained unwarranted accusations against China," the spokesperson of Chinese Embassy in the Philippines said.

"We can’t help but ask does he not need some time to understand the facts and truth of the incidents, even if he were a “judge”?or “arbitrator”?of some sort? His unprincipled criticisms and habitual bias, driven by “political correctness”?can hardly contribute to upholding a “rules-based international order," it added.

In his X (formerly Twitter) account, Endo said the recent incident where Philippine vessel BRP Datu Sanday was subjected to intentional ramming, dangerous maneuver and water cannon by the China Coast Guard last Sunday (Aug. 25) was "another unacceptable development".

''Another unacceptable development around Sabina Shoal. Any harassment and actions which increase tensions or obstruct freedom of navigation are not tolerated. Upholding a rules-based int’l order and adhering to commitments must prevail,'' he posted. Robina Asido/DMS