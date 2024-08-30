Philippine helicopter drops supplies to BRP Teresa Magbanua at Escoda Shoal

A Philippine Coast Guard helicopter dropped supplies at the BRP Teresa Magbanua in Escoda Shoal on Thursday.

Armed Forces of the Philippines Chief of Staff Gen. Romeo Brawner Jr. mentioned this in a press conference in Baguio City.

''They (Coast Guard) finally brought supplies using their helicopter. So that's one way of us using or exhausting all the options available to us,'' said Brawner.

Escoda Shoal is within the Philippines' exclusive economic zone but China says the shoal is in its ten-dash line.

In a statement, China Coast Guard spokesman Gan Yu said ''China monitored the entire process and dealt with it in accordance with regulations. The Philippines' risky behavior can easily lead to accidents at sea and in the air.''

The Philippines has tried to resupply BRP Teresa Magbanua through coast guard ships, official ships, fishing boats, but these failed.

''The Philippines has bet on the health and life safety of the officers and soldiers of BRP Teresa Magbanua, and committed 'adventurous infringement' in the name of 'humanitarianism', seriously infringing upon China, territorial sovereignty, seriously violated the Declaration on the Conduct of Parties in the South China Sea, and seriously undermined regional peace and stability,''said Gan Yu.

China is calling on the Philippines '' to immediately stop its adventurous behavior and sensationalism, immediately withdraw the ship on its own, and not to misjudge the situation or escalate the situation. Otherwise, the Philippines will be fully responsible for all consequences.'' DMS-Robina Asido