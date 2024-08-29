Ambassador Endo Kazuya visits UP Diliman for official campus tour

On Tuesday, Ambassador Endo Kazuya and Madame Endo Akiko had an official visit at the University of the Philippines Diliman. They paid a visit to the UP Asian Center and had a tour of the campus?including the Oblation Plaza, Academic Oval, Quezon Hall, and other iconic landmarks.

At the Asian Center, the participants exchanged views with Dean and Professor Henelito Sevilla Jr. and other professors of Japanese studies regarding the further development of the said field in the future.

A formal meeting with UP officials followed the tour. In attendance were UP President Angelo Jimenez, his wife Edlyn Verzola, vice president for academic affairs Leo D.P. Cubillan, vice president for planning and finance Iryn Balmores, and assistant vice president for academic affairs Imee Su Martinez.

Officials from UP Los Banos, including Chancellor Jose Camacho Jr., his wife Roderica Camacho, and vice chancellor for planning and development Rosanna Marie Amongo, also graced the event.

During the visit, the group engaged in an insightful discussion about the substantial role of the academe in honing the skills of future leaders and guiding them towards the path of honor and excellence. In addition, Ambassador Endo Kazuya also expressed his desire in expanding educational opportunities and academic partnerships between the Philippines and Japan.