Palace suspends work in gov't offices, classes due to southwest monsoon

Malacanang Palace suspended classes and work in government offices in the National Capital Region as heavy rain brought by the southwest monsoon caused flooding in some areas in the metro.

According to Memorandum Circular No. 61 issued by the Palace on Wednesday, suspending classes and work in government offices was based on the recommendation of the National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council (NDRRMC).

However, it noted that "those agencies whose functions involve the delivery of basic and health services, preparedness/response to disasters and calamities, and/or the performance of other vital services shall continue with their operations and render the necessary services."

"The suspension of work for private companies and offices is left to the discretion of their respective heads," it stated.

The Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Service Administration (Pagasa) raised orange rainfall alert, the second highest, at 9:50 pm Tuesday in Metro Manila. It lowered the alert to yellow which it retained as of Wednesday evening.

Pagasa said it expects rainfall to decrease on Thursday, with weather expected to improve towards the weekend.

Following the heavy rain, the local government of Quezon City recorded gutter deep up to waist deep flooding in seven barangays in the city while in Malabon at least 11 barangays experienced one inches up to 12 inches deep flood.

The local government of Quezon City also recorded nine families or 27 individuals evacuated in two barangays around 10:38 am. Robina Asido-Jaspearl Tan/DMS