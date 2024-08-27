Philippines records two new mpox cases, both in NCR

Two more mpox cases have been detected in the Philippines, the Department of Health (DOH) said Monday

In a statement, the DOH reported that two males, one 37 years old and the other 32 years old and from the National Capital Region are carrying Clade II variant, which is the milder form of the virus.

“We continue to see local transmission of mpox Clade II here in the Philippines, in Metro Manila in particular," said Health Secretary Teodoro Herbosa.

The 37-year-old male noticed symptoms starting August 20, particularly a distinct rash that began on his face, arms, legs, thorax, palms, and soles.

He was admitted to a government hospital last August 22, from where a skin sample was taken and then tested at the Research Institute for Tropical Medicine (RITM).

The 32-year-old male from NCR had symptoms that started last August 14, when he noticed skin lesions at his groin area, followed by fever a few days later.

The DOH said there are three active mpox cases in the Philippines waiting for symptoms to be resolved. DMS