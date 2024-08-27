Philippines must make itself stronger to deter armed attack: Teodoro

The Philippines should make itself stronger to deter an armed attack, Defense Secretary Gilberto Teodoro Jr. said following China's recent harassment against Philippine vessels and aircraft in the West Philippine Sea.

In an ambush interview following the commemoration of the National Heroes Day in Taguig City on Monday, Teodoro emphasized the importance of deterring an armed attack as China's actions continue to heighten tension in the region.

"Let us deter an armed attack. That is the more important thing, that is what I am focused on doing. Everybody is too focused on armed attack. Let's make ourselves strong enough so that that does not happen," he said.

"As I said before we have to expect this kind of behavior from China because this is a struggle, we have to be ready to anticipate and to get used to these kinds of acts of China," he added.

In his speech, President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. called on the public to "carry on the great legacy" of brave Filipino ancestors and defend the country's sovereignty during the observance of the National Heroes Day.

"As we dedicate this day to honor our heroes of the past, let us not lose sight of what is asked of us for the present and for the future. Let us carry on the great legacy of our brave ancestors with the fortitude of an enlightened mind, the strength of compassion and generosity, and the courage of our convictions," Marcos said in his speech.

"In the spirit of shared responsibility, I call on everyone to be heroes in their own right. Uphold the principles of democracy, abide by the rule of law, and defend our sovereignty," he added.

Earlier this year, Teodoro ordered the Armed Forces of the Philippines (AFP) to implement the Comprehensive Archipelagic Defense Concept (CADC) which aims to develop the capabilities to protect and secure the entire territory and Exclusive Economic Zone (EEZ) of the country.

Under the CADC, the AFP fortifies its military bases not just in the West Philippine Sea but also in the eastern side of the Philippines while extending its area of defense up to the EEZ of the country.

In his previous interviews, Teodoro also emphasized how the EDCA and the $500 million additional assistance of the United States for the modernization of the AFP and Philippine Coast Guard will help in building the country's credible deterrent posture.

"We thank the US government for the continued assistance in building up our capabilities which will provide a tremendous boost in order for us to establish a credible deterrent to unlawful foreign aggression," he told reporters in a press conference after the 2+2 meeting last month. Robina Asido/DMS