Japan, US hit China's dropping of flares on Philippine plane in Subi Reef

Japan and the United States criticize China’s dropping of flares against a Philippine plane that was conducting maritime patrols in Subi Reef this week.

In his post on X (formerly Twitter), Japanese Ambassador to the Philippines Endo Kazuya said: “Other dangerous incidents undermining safety of PH activities. Japan opposes any actions that increase tensions and endanger the lives of crews. Japan upholds rules-based order and peaceful settlement of disputes based on int’l (international law) with the Philippines.”

In a separate statement, US Ambassador to the Philippines MaryKay Carlson said: “The US stands firmly with the Philippines in condemning the PRC(People’s Republic of China) for launching flares at Philippine aircraft operating legally near Scarborough and Subi Reefs Aug 19 & 22. With the Philippines, we call on the PRC to cease provocative and dangerous actions that undermine a #FreeAndOpenIndoPacific.”

The National Task Force for the West Philippines (NTF-WPS) earlier reported that China “unjustifiably” launched flares from their reclaimed island in Subi Reef against a Bureau of Fisheries and Aquatic Resources (BFAR) plane, Cessna 208B Grand Caravan, while it was conducting maritime patrols with the Philippine Coast Guard (PCG).

It added that the same plane was harassed by a People's Liberation Army Air Force jet in Scarborough Shoal, which dropped flares on August 19.

The NTF-WPS said the fighter jet conducted dangerous maneuvers and dropped flares several times 15 meters from the BFAR plane.

“We firmly reiterate our call on the government of the People's Republic of China to immediately cease all provocative and dangerous actions that threaten the safety of Philippine vessels and aircraft engaged in legitimate and regular activities within Philippine territory and Exclusive Economic Zone (EEZ) and the right of all vessels and aircraft exercising freedom of navigation and overflight in the South China Sea. Such actions undermine regional peace and security, and further erode the image of the PRC with the international community,” the task force said. Jaspearl Tan/DMS