Filipino seafarers have ''right-to-refuse'' sailing in Red Sea

Filipino seafarers have a "right-to-refuse sailing in the Red Sea" the Department of Foreign Affairs said Friday.

Due to the worsening situation , the DFA advised that the danger to all shipping in the Red Sea remains.

"This situation has worsened due in part to the conflict escalation in the Red Sea that poses a clear and present danger to all Filipino seafarers working in the area," the DFA stated.

The DFA noted that the Filipino seafarers should avoid deployment in the Red Sea "unless absolutely necessary".

"The DFA therefore urges Filipino seafarers to exercise prudent choice and their 'right-to-refuse sailing' in the Red Sea. Philippine nationals should avoid the area altogether unless absolutely necessary for their livelihood," it added.

Recently, a Greek flagged oil tanker was reportedly attacked while traveling through the Red Sea.

The attack was carried out by the Yemen's Houthi rebels who are stepping up strike against ships in the Red Sea over the Israel-Hamas war in Gaza strip. Robina Asido/DMS